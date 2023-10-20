AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

South Africa's Franco Mostert catches the ball during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

By The Associated Press

Oct. 13-19, 2023

Protests in Turkey erupt and people pray at a mosque in Greece as the Israel-Hamas war progresses.

People vote in Poland's general election. Portugal soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates as his national team wins against Slovakia in a Euro 2024 qualifier match.

Activist Greta Thunberg is arrested during a protest in London. Flowers are laid near the spot where two Sweden soccer fans were shot by a suspected Tunisian extremist in Brussels.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

