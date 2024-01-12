AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Farmers with hundreds of tractors take part in a protest rally in Augsburg, southern Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. In response to the federal government's austerity plans, the farmers' association has called for a week of action with rallies. It is to culminate in a large demonstration in the German capital Berlin on January 15. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

Jan. 5-11, 2024

Greek Orthodox faithful celebrate Epiphany in Istanbul, farmers rally with hundreds of tractors protesting against the government’s austerity plans in Germany, and women gather in Jos, Nigeria, to commemorate the victims of a Christmas Eve attack, where more than 140 people were killed by gunmen in remote villages.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Jerome Delay in South Africa.

___

