AppLovin, Wynn Resorts rise; Tapestry, Plug Power fall, Thursday, 8/10/2023

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Illumina Inc. (ILMN),up $1.05 to $185.54.

The genetic testing tools company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

AppLovin Corp. (APP), up $7.59 to $37.

The mobile technology company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM), up $8.67 to $57.89.

The security service company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN), up $3.87 to $105.42.

The casino operator beat analysts' second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR), down $5.54 to $35.71.

The owner of luxury handbag maker Coach is buying Capri Holdings, the owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), down $1.51 to $9.24.

The alternative energy company reported a bigger loss than Wall Street expected.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), down 1 cent to $5.32.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI), up $8.40 to $47.96.

The maker of mugs and coolers raised its profit forecast for the year.