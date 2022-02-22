Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside

Armed police have gathered outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam and said there is “an ongoing hostage situation” in the shop on one of the Dutch capital’s most popular squares

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Armed police gathered Tuesday evening outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam and said there was “an ongoing hostage situation” in the shop on one of the Dutch capital's most popular squares.

Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control.”

Police cleared and sealed off the nearby Leidseplein square and urged people living there or in shops or cafes nearby to remain indoors. The square is ringed by bars and restaurants and close to one of the Dutch capital's main shopping streets.

As police lines were set up to keep people away from the store, a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead.

The police later asked people not to publish images or livestream the hostage situation “for the safety of the people involved and our deployment.”

Earlier, video posted on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else. It was not clear how many people were in the store.

Local broadcaster AT5 suggested that the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery. AT5 said witnesses reported hearing shots fired.

A spokesman for Apple in the Netherlands could not be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.