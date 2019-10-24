Attorney: Blackjewel miners to receive back pay this week

Coal miners who blocked train tracks in Kentucky demanding to get paid for the coal they mined will benefit from a federal deal with the bankrupt company.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports Blackjewel LLC agreed to pay $5.47 million to mine workers in Kentucky , Virginia and West Virginia. Blackjewel attorney Stephen Lerner said Wednesday that payroll checks should go out this week. Court documents say it covers unpaid wages earned between June 10 and July 1.

The company, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, agreed to pay its workers following the sale of two mines in Wyoming.

The U.S. Department of Labor had taken steps to prevent Blackjewel from moving thousands of tons of coal over an alleged violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

———

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com