Authors Guild sets up 'Human Author' portal to certify books come from 'human intellect'

NEW YORK -- The Authors Guild has set up an online portal for members to certify that their books “emanated from the human intellect” and not from artificial intelligence.

The guild, a nonprofit that includes thousands of writers, is calling the initiative "Human Authored."

“The Human Authored initiative isn’t about rejecting technology — it’s about creating transparency, acknowledging the reader’s desire for human connection, and celebrating the uniquely human elements of storytelling,” guild CEO Mary Rasenberger said in a statement Wednesday. “Authors can still qualify if they use AI as a tool for spell-checking or research, but the certification connotes that the literary expression itself, with the unique human voice that every author brings to their writing, emanated from the human intellect.”

According to the guild, authors can have their work certified by logging into the portal, entering information about their book and signing a licensing agreement that will enable them to use a specially designed logo on “book covers, spines, or promotional materials.”

The guild plans to register the “Human Authored” logo with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and eventually open the system to nonmembers.