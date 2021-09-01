Auto maker Stellantis will fill gap by buying a finance arm

Stellantis, the car company that includes Chrysler and Fiat, is getting into the auto-finance business

September 1, 2021, 11:38 PM
2 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Automaker Stellantis NV, which was formed earlier this year by a merger involving Fiat Chrysler, said Wednesday it will pay $285 million for an auto-finance company to provide loans and leases to customers through its dealers.

Netherlands-based Stellantis said it will pay cash to acquire F1 Holdings Corp., the parent of Houston-based auto-finance firm First Investors Financial Services Group. The deal is expected to close by year end.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said owning a finance company in the U.S. will let the automaker provide customers and dealers options including loans, leases, and “floorplan” or inventory financing that is common in the car-dealership business.

Stellantis said it is the only major car maker operating in the U.S. without its own auto-finance company.

Stellantis was formed this year by a merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot. They figured that combining would help them compete with larger rivals Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan as the auto industry goes through enormous technological changes including a shift toward electric and vehicles with more automation.

Besides Dodge, Chrysler and Fiat, its other brands include Jeep, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo.

Top Stories

45 is the new 50 when it comes to screening for colon cancer

May 19, 8:24 AM

Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'

Mar 01, 2:24 PM

On Location: September 1, 2021

39 minutes ago

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

1 hour ago

COVID-19 live updates: US hospitalizations could surge to 22K a day in September: CDC

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

1 hour ago

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

3 hours ago

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

Sep 01, 1:39 PM

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

1 hour ago

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

3 hours ago

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

Sep 01, 1:39 PM

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Top Stories

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

1 hour ago

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

3 hours ago

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

Sep 01, 1:39 PM

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

2 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events