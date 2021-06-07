Auto, student loans fuel April rise in US consumer borrowing

U.S. consumer borrowing rose by $18.6 billion in April, fueled by a big rise in auto and student loans that offset a drop in credit card use

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer borrowing rose by $18.6 billion in April, fueled by a big rise in auto and student loans that offset a drop in credit card use.

The April gain reported Monday by the Federal Reserve was the third straight month of strong increases in consumer borrowing. It followed a similar $18.6 billion increase in March.

The latest increase reflected a $20.6 billion increase in the Fed's category that covers auto and student loans. It was the biggest increase in those loans since a $22.7 billion rise in June 2020.

The category that covers credit cards saw a decline of $2 billion, the first setback in credit card use since a sharp drop of $13.5 billion in January.

Consumer borrowing is followed closely for signals it can send about households' willingness to finance consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity.