AutoZone, BJ's Wholesale fall; Lowe's, Yelp rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Lowe's Companies Inc., up $3.50 to $206.65.
The home improvement retailer beat analysts' first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
AutoZone Inc., down $156.39 to $2,463.41.
The auto parts retailer reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.
Yelp Inc., up $1.86 to $34.38.
Activist investor TCS Capital is reportedly urging the online reviews site to consider a sale.
American International Group Inc., up $1.81 to $55.77.
The insurance company is selling its reinsurance business to Validus Reinsurance for about $3 billion.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., down $5.05 to $64.55.
The wholesale membership warehouse operator reported weak first-quarter revenue.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., down 31 cents to $111.85.
The cookware and home furnishings retailer beat analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts, but revenue fell short of expectations.
Shutterstock Inc., down 79 cents to $53.17.
The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos bought Giphy from Meta Platforms.
NCR Corp., up 11 cents to $24.53.
The maker of ATMs is reportedly considering selling its digital banking business.