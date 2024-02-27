AutoZone, Macy's rise; Unity Software, CarGurus fall, Tuesday, 2/27/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: AutoZone, Macy’s rise; Unity Software, CarGurus fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

AutoZone Inc. (AZO), up $164.18 to $2,934.68.

The auto parts retailer beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Macy's Inc. (M), up 88 cents to $20.18.

The department store chain reported strong fourth-quarter financial results and announced plans to close 150 locations.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), $3.99 to $67.11.

The video-conferencing company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Unity Software Inc. (U), down $2.88 to $30.16.

The video gaming software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG), down $1.19 to $22.70.

The online auto shopping platform gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), up $1.45 to $136.40.

The online travel company announced a restructuring plan that includes job cuts.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), up $2.88 to $18.81.

The cruise line gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), up $35.63 to $74.11.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update for a potential weight-loss drug.