Bank of America, Wells Fargo top Q3 expectations

Bank of America and Wells Fargo both topped Wall Street expectations for the quarter

October 14, 2021, 11:36 AM
1 min read

NEW YORK -- Bank of America and Wells Fargo both topped Wall Street expectations for the third quarter Thursday.

Bank of America said net income rose 58% to $7.26 billion, or 85 cents a share. That topped the estimates of Wall Street analysts who were looking for earning per share of 70 cents, according to FactSet.

Wells Fargo said earnings rose 59% to $5.12 billion, or $1.17 per share in the third quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings per share of 98 cents.

Both banks benefitted from being able to reverse some funds set aside early in the pandemic in case of loan defaults. Wells Fargo said the move boosted earnings by 30 cents per share.

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Oct 13, 11:20 PM
3 hours ago
Sep 30, 11:56 AM
4 hours ago

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Oct 13, 11:20 PM
2 hours ago
Oct 13, 11:05 AM
3 hours ago

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Oct 13, 11:20 PM
2 hours ago
Oct 13, 11:05 AM
Oct 12, 7:47 PM

Top Stories

Oct 13, 11:20 PM
3 hours ago
Oct 13, 11:05 AM
Oct 12, 7:47 PM
Oct 13, 12:15 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events