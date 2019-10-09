Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec to be new CEO

Struggling home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond has named Target's former chief merchandising officer to be its new CEO and president.

The Union, New Jersey-based chain says that Mark J. Tritton, a 30-year-retail industry veteran, will assume the top role on Nov. 4. Tritton succeeds interim CEO Mary A. Winston.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond soared more than 21% in after-market trading Wednesday following the announcement.

During his three-year tenure at Target, Tritton revived private-label brands and launched more than 30 brands in 2 1/2 years.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which also operates buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Cost Plus World Market, has wrestled with weak sales amid increasing competition from the likes of HomeGoods and Amazon.