Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Best Buy, Agilent rise; Zoom Video, Dollar Tree fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., up $9.05 to $79.88.

The electronics retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $2.78 to $43.85.

The computer and technology services provider reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up $2.36 to $15.36.

The teen clothing retailer reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $3.11 to $77.15.

The video-conferencing company gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $11.72 to $156.86.

The scientific instrument maker's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $3.99 to $22.62.

The teen clothing retailer's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $12.87 to $152.37.

The discount retailer warned investors that pressure from inflation could weigh on its profits for the year.

Medtronic Plc., down $4.36 to $77.93.

The medical device company trimmed its earnings forecast.