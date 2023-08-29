Best Buy, Big Lots rise; NIO falls, Tuesday, 8/29/2023

The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., up $2.86 to $76.93.

The electronics retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $3.05 to $145.94.

The jelly and peanut butter maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Big Lots Inc., up $1.68 to $7.96.

The discount retailer beat analysts' second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Donaldson Co., up $2.16 to $63.47.

The maker of filtration systems gave investors a strong profit forecast for its fiscal year.

E.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $11 to $133.63.

The cosmetics company is buying Naturium for $355 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

Catalent Inc., up $2.17 to $47.81.

The maker of drug delivery technologies named new board members and began a strategic review.

Napco Security Technologies Inc., up $1.72 to $24.50.

The security products and software company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

NIO Inc., down 13 cents to $10.89.

The electric vehicle maker's second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.