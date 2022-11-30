Biogen, Wayfair rise; CrowdStrike, NetApp fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Intuit Inc., up $27.88 to $407.59.
The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter revenue and earnings.
Biogen Inc., up $13.76 to $305.17.
Investors received an encouraging update on a potential Alzheimer's drug being developed by the biopharmaceutical company and partner Eisai.
Workday Inc., up $24.60 to $167.90.
The human resource software maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., down $20.35 to $117.65.
The cloud-based security company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Wayfair Inc., up $4.97 to $36.64.
The online home goods retailer reported strong sales results for the five-day period following the Thanksgiving holiday.
NetApp Inc., down $4.18 to $67.61
The data storage company gave investors a weak earnings and revenue forecast.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc., up $21.53 to $100.29.
The biopharmaceutical company confirmed that it is discussing a potential sale with several big pharmaceutical companies.
Petco Health & Wellness Co., up $1.55 to $11.04.
The pet store chain reported strong third-quarter financial results.