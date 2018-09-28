BlackBerry, CalAmp rise; Tesla, Royal Bank of Scotland fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Tesla Inc., down $42.75 to $264.77

The Securities and Exchange Commission sought the removal of CEO Elon Musk, saying he committed securities fraud by misleading investors.

J.C. Penney Co., down 7 cents to $1.66

The struggling retailer said its chief financial officer, Jeffrey Davis, is leaving the company.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, down 23 cents to $6.53

European banks fell after Italy's government announced plans to sharply increase spending, setting up a clash with the European Union.

BlackBerry Ltd., up $1.19 to $11.38

The company reported earnings and revenue that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Progress Software Corp., down $7.26 to $35.29

The company reported revenue that fell short of what investors were expecting.

CalAmp Corp., up $1.68 to $23.96

The wireless communications company reported results that beat analysts' forecasts.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc., down $3.70 to $24.66

The company lowered its third-quarter revenue forecast, citing problems with a small number of its 25G lasers.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $11.71 to $274.42

The ski resort operator posted revenue that fell short of Street forecasts.