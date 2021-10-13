BlackRock; Vistra rise; JPMorgan Chase, Delta fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Qualcomm Inc., up $2.09 to $125.04.

The chipmaker's board of directors approved a $10 billion stock buyback plan.

BlackRock Inc., up $31.62 to $867.81.

The investment firm's third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Smart Global Holdings, Inc., up $7.91 to $51.72.

The technology company's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Vistra Corp., up $1.97 to $19.81.

The power generation company announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., up $4.48 to $101.75.

The regional bank operator reported encouraging third-quarter earnings.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $2.51 to $41.03.

The airline warned investors that rising fuel prices and higher labor costs will challenge its ability to remain profitable.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $4.36 to $161.

The bank's latest earnings showed that it struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels.

First Republic Bank, up $4.12 to $204.85.

The bank's third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

