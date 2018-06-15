Boeing, Adobe and Jabil drop while Canada Goose soars

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Boeing Co., down $4.54 to $357.88

Industrial company stock fell after the U.S. announced tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports and China vowed to retaliate.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., up $15.17 to $61.02

The coat maker's stock extended its climb after its fourth-quarter results surpassed analyst forecasts.

LyondellBasell Industries NV, up $1.17 to $115.32

The chemicals company confirmed it's discussing a deal with plastic producer Braskem, and A. Schulman shareholders approved its sale to LyondellBassell.

Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc., down 95 cents to $23.80

The company said it is selling its Cord Blood Registry business to a private equity firm for $530 million.

Adobe Systems Inc., down $6.28 to $251.82

The software maker's results were better than expected, but the stock gave up some of its recent gains.

Jabil Inc., down $1.93 to $27.73

The electronics manufacturer reported strong revenue, but analyst were concerned about its profit margins and supply chain difficulties.

Newfield Exploration Co., down $1.32 to $27.88

Oil and gas company shares fell as fuel prices headed lower.

SunTrust Banks Inc., down 8 cents to $68.81

Bank stocks skidded along with interest rates as investors bought bonds in response to the trade dispute.