Boeing, Alaska Air Group fall; Harpoon Therapeutics, Axonics rise, Monday, 1/8/2024

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Boeing Co. (BA), down $15.97 to $233.03.

Some Boeing 737 Max jetliners are grounded after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), down $1.22 to $77.98.

The energy company is reportedly close to a merger deal with Southwestern Energy.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), down 9 cents to $37.86.

Cancellations mounted at the airline after one of its jets suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP), up $11.85 to $22.40.

Merck is buying the drug developer for about $680 million.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX), up $11.45 to $69.02.

Boston Scientific is buying the medical device company for about $3.7 billion.

Ansys Inc. (ANSS), up $5.17 to $349.25.

Synopsis is reportedly in talks to buy the maker of engineering-simulation software.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), up $13.69 to $27.32.

Johnson & Johnson is buying the drug developer for about $2 billion.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $2.55 to $100.08.

Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.