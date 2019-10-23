Boeing costs for 737 Max jump, profit falls short in 3Q

Boeing is reporting a big profit shortfall for the third quarter after costs related to the troubled 737 Max rose by $900 million.

The Chicago company said Wednesday that it expects regulatory review to begin in the fourth quarter. A few weeks ago, Boeing Co. predicted the plane would be flying around that time.

Net income was $1.17 billion, or $2.05 per share. Per-share earnings were $1.45 when nonrecurring items are removed, far short of the $2.04 Wall Street was looking for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $19.98 billion, topping forecasts analyst expectations $19.34 billion.

