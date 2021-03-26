L Brands, Oxford Industries rise; MSG Networks, NIO fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: L Brands, Oxford Industries rise; MSG Networks, NIO fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
NIO, down $1.81 to $36.13.
The Chinese electric vehicle maker is temporarily suspending production because of a computer chip shortage.
Science Applications International Corp., down $15.89 to $80.
The Reston, Virginia-based technology engineering company gave investors a weak profit forecast.
L Brands Inc., up $2.17 to $61.60.
The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chains raised its first-quarter profit forecast.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., up $5.60 to $26.01.
The chipmaker is being bought by Wise Road Capital for about $1.4 billion.
Oxford Industries Inc., up $5.75 to $88.39.
The owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and other clothing brands gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
Progress Software Corp., up $2.47 to $44.27.
The business software maker's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
MSG Networks Inc., down $1.32 to $16.06.
The cable sports channel is being reacquired by the owner of Madison Square Garden.
Macerich Co. up 4 cents to $12.18.
The California-based mall owner reached new agreements with its lenders and sold a majority stake in Arizona's Paradise Valley Mall.