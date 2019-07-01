Broadcom and Baker Hughes rise while Freeport-McMoRan slips

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Genesee & Wyoming Inc., up $8.85 to $108.85

The railroad operator is being taken private by Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC in a deal valued at about $6.37 billion.

Broadcom Inc., up $12.49 to $300.35

The chipmaker gained ground on plans by the U.S. to loosen some sales restrictions to Chinese telecommunications company Huawei.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $7.26 to $131.25

The casino operator rose after a government agency in Macau reported a 5.9% gambling revenue increase in June.

Baker Hughes, up 55 cents to $25.18

Rising oil prices helped push gains for a wide range of energy company stocks.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 16 cents to $11.45

The mining company said it expected a second quarter loss because of a drop in copper prices.

Coty Inc., down $1.81 to $11.59

The beauty products company announced a restructuring plan that will cost about $600 million over the next three years.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 78 cents to $11.99

A drop in gold prices pushed shares of gold mining companies lower.

Nike Inc., up $1.46 to $85.41

The maker of sneakers and athletic apparel gained ground after the U.S. and China agreed to another round of trade talks.