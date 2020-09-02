Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession

By
ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
September 2, 2020, 6:56 PM
1 min read

WASHINGTON -- The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

That’s more than triple the 2019 shortfall. The deficit projection was attributed to the coronavirus disruption of the economy and the cost of legislation enacted by Congress in response to the pandemic.