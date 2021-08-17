Buffett's firm ups Kroger stake while trimming drug holdings

Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company has again increased the size of its bet on grocery giant Kroger, while scaling back several of its health care industry investments

August 17, 2021, 12:19 AM
2 min read

OMAHA, Neb. -- Billionaire Warren Buffett's company has again increased the size of its bet on grocery giant Kroger, while scaling back several of its health care industry investments.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said in a quarterly update with regulators Monday that it picked up nearly 11 million shares of Kroger stock during the second quarter, raising its holdings to 61.8 million shares. Buffett's company has been steadily adding to its Kroger holdings in recent quarters.

Berkshire also sold off its 643,022 shares of biotechnology firm Biogen and cut its investments in drugmakers Merck, Abbvie Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. At the same time, Berkshire reported a new 1.6 million share stake in Merck spinoff Organon & Co.

During the quarter, Berkshire also sold its nearly 14 million shares of paint maker Axalta Coating Systems to eliminate that holding.

Many investors follow the company’s investments closely because of Buffett’s remarkably successful track record.

Berkshire officials, however, don’t generally comment on these quarterly filings. And the quarterly filing doesn’t make clear which investments Buffett made. The billionaire handles the biggest investments in Berkshire’s portfolio, such as Apple, Coca-Cola and Bank of America. He has said that investments of less than $1 billion are likely to be the work of Berkshire’s two other investment managers.

Berkshire also reduced its stake in automaker General Motors by 7 million shares to 60 million shares. And it trimmed its holdings in oil producer Chevron, professional services firm Marsh & McLennan, US Bancorp and media company Liberty Global.

The biggest investments in Berkshire's portfolio, Apple and Bank of America, remained unchanged during the second quarter.

Besides investments, the Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright, including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance and several major utilities. The conglomerate also owns manufacturing, furniture, shoe, jewelry, chocolate, underwear and brick companies.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: US resumes air operations at Kabul airport

1 hour ago

Megadrought in Southwest raises concerns over water levels

Jun 26, 4:43 PM

First-ever water shortage declared for Lake Mead

4 hours ago

On Location: August 16, 2021

4 hours ago

Afghans try to escape, find family in US

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Biden on Afghanistan: 'I do not regret my decision'

Aug 16, 4:59 PM

Afghans try to escape, find family in US

2 hours ago

First-ever water shortage declared for Lake Mead

4 hours ago

7-year-old killed in Chicago shooting

Aug 16, 1:45 PM

'Thousands' more children will be hospitalized: Former acting CDC director

Aug 15, 10:43 AM

Top Stories

Biden on Afghanistan: 'I do not regret my decision'

Aug 16, 4:59 PM

Afghans try to escape, find family in US

2 hours ago

First-ever water shortage declared for Lake Mead

4 hours ago

7-year-old killed in Chicago shooting

Aug 16, 1:45 PM

'Thousands' more children will be hospitalized: Former acting CDC director

Aug 15, 10:43 AM

Top Stories

Biden on Afghanistan: 'I do not regret my decision'

Aug 16, 4:59 PM

7-year-old killed in Chicago shooting

Aug 16, 1:45 PM

Afghans try to escape, find family in US

2 hours ago

First-ever water shortage declared for Lake Mead

4 hours ago

Chaos at Kabul airport amid struggle to flee

Aug 16, 12:51 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events