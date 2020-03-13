Business events scheduled for the coming week. Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, March 17

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for February, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for February, 9:15 a.m.; Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for January, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

FedEx Corp. reports quarterly results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, March 18

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for September, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 19

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, March 20

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for February, 10 a.m.