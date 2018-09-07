Business services, health and construction led August hiring

In August, the sectors of business services, health care, construction and warehousing led the U.S. job gain.

Professional services, which include jobs in computer systems, architecture and temporary help, added 53,000 jobs. It has been the leading source of hiring over the past 12 months.

Education and health added 40,700 positions last month, construction companies 23,000 and transportation and warehousing 20,200.

Not all sectors enjoyed job growth. Manufacturing, retail, information and the government each shed workers last month.

Overall, U.S. employers added 201,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate held at 3.9 percent for a second straight month, the Labor Department said Friday.