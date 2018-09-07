Business services, health and construction led August hiring

WASHINGTON — Sep 7, 2018, 12:37 PM ET

In August, the sectors of business services, health care, construction and warehousing led the U.S. job gain.

Professional services, which include jobs in computer systems, architecture and temporary help, added 53,000 jobs. It has been the leading source of hiring over the past 12 months.

Education and health added 40,700 positions last month, construction companies 23,000 and transportation and warehousing 20,200.

Not all sectors enjoyed job growth. Manufacturing, retail, information and the government each shed workers last month.

Overall, U.S. employers added 201,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate held at 3.9 percent for a second straight month, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) August 2018 July 2018 Past 12 months
Construction 23,000 18,000 297,000
Manufacturing -3,000 18,000 254,000
Retail -5,900 4,100 62,000
Transportation, warehousing 20,200 6,600 172,700
Information (Telecom, publishing) -6,000 -1,000 -30,000
Financial services 11,000 2,000 111,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 53,000 37,000 519,000
Education and health 40,700 35,400 449,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 17,000 32,000 253,000
Government -3,000 -6,000 1,000
Source: Labor Department
