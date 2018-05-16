'If I could do it over' _ businesses learn from experiences

NEW YORK — May 16, 2018, 10:32 AM ET
April OuryThe Associated Press
In this Saturday, May 12, 2018, photo, April Oury, owner of Body Gears physical therapy center poses for a portrait at on of her centers in Chicago. Oury started her physical therapy practice 14 years ago wanting to give all aspects of her business the same focus and attention to detail she gave patients, even when it came to choosing paint colors or an internet provider. She wouldn’t do it that way again. “There was not enough time in the day or the workweek to put that kind of effort into every single thing,” says Oury. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

All business owners probably have things they would do differently if they had a second chance.

Ask some owners, and you'll get answers like, I'd be more careful in choosing a name. Or, I wouldn't try to do everything perfectly — I'd focus on the important things. Other common mistakes: Setting prices too low and cutting into profits; being more aggressive with startup money and making sure a product or service is being targeted to the right customers. Some say they were too cautious and should have hired help sooner.

Learning from experience is part of starting and running a business, and the list of things owners wish they could do over is likely endless.

