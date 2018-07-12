CA and Commerce Bancshares jump; L Brands tumbles

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

CA Inc., up $6.94 to $44.15

The IT management software company agreed to be bought by chipmaker Broadcom.

Comcast Corp., up 78 cents to $34.55

The cable and internet provider raised its offer for European pay TV company Sky.

L Brands Inc., down $4.43 to $32.34

The retailer said sales at Victoria's Secret decreased in June.

Bank of the Ozarks, down $3.90 to $42.12

The bank's second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Commerce Bancshares Inc., up $1.59 to $67.98

The bank holding company had a better second quarter than analysts expected.

Papa John's International Inc., up $5.34 to $53.67

Company founder John Schnatter resigned as chairman after admitting he'd used a racial slur during a conference call.

Cato Corp., down $3.36 to $21.54

The clothing retailer's sales in June were weaker than it expected

Zumiez Inc., down $2.35 to $21.25

The teen clothing retailer said its sales in June grew at a slower pace than they did last year.