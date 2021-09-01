Campbell Soup, PVH rise; Dycom, Freeport-McMoRan fall

September 1, 2021, 8:16 PM
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Anaplan Inc., up $6.18 to $66.16.

The software developer reported solid second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.

PVH Corp., up $15.79 to $120.58.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands raised its profit forecast for the year.

Ambarella Inc., up $28.39 to $131.96.

The video-compression chipmaker beat analysts second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. down 50 cents to $35.89.

Copper prices slumped and weighed mining companies.

Campbell Soup Co., up 86 cents to $42.59.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Conn’s Inc., up $1.56 to $26.16.

The retailer handily beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Dycom Industries Inc., down $4 to $71.33.

The provider of specialty contracting services reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Caleres Inc., up $1.03 to $25.62.

The footwear seller gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid second-quarter financial results.

