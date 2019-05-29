Capri, Abercrombie tumble; Marvell Technology rises

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $6.62 to $18.39

The clothing and accessories retailer reported disappointing results and a weak outlook for a key sales measure.

Capri Holdings Ltd., down $3.83 to $35.06

The owner of Michael Kors and Versace brands gave investors a weak revenue forecast for fiscal 2020.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp., up $1.85 to $17.25

The chipmaker is considering a sale after receiving a takeover offer, according to media reports.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $15.13 to $33.89

The luxury coat maker issued a weak revenue forecast for the fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Inc., up $3.59 to $21.57

The drug developer reported solid study results for a drug aimed at dialysis-related itchiness.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., up 67 cents to $22.02

NXP Semiconductors is buying the company's wireless connectivity business for $1.76 billion in cash.

ArcelorMittal SA, down 35 cents to $15.35

The world's largest steelmaker announced further cuts to production at several plants in Europe due to weak demand and high imports.

Johnson & Johnson, down $5.74 to $131.33

The health products giant faces the second day of a high profile trial in Oklahoma focusing on its role in the opioid crisis.