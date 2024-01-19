Boeing 747 cargo plane makes emergency landing shortly after takeoff at Miami airport

A cargo plane has made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff

FILE - Vehicles pass the entrance to Miami International Airport in Miami Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A cargo plane made an emergency landing, Thursday Jan. 18, 2024, at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff, an airline spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI -- A cargo plane made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing engine failure shortly after takeoff, an airline spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely Thursday night “after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure," the spokesperson for Atlas Air said in a statement Friday. “The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA.”

The Boeing 747 was on its way to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico when the crew reported an engine failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Friday. Atlas Air Flight 95 then returned safely to Miami International Airport, the agency said.

Atlas will conduct an inspection to determine the cause, the spokesperson said.

Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the wing of a plane near the airport while in flight.

Atlas Air hauls everything from machinery to perishable food and pharmaceuticals, and also provides charter services for passengers, according to its website. The company's parent firm, Atlas Air Worldwide, recently announced that it planned to move its headquarters from Purchase, New York, to White Plains, New York, this month.