Carnival, Enovix rise; Pool, SolarEdge fall, Tuesday, 6/25/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Carnival, Enovix rise; Pool, SolarEdge fall

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., down $1.31 to $31.76.

Boeing is reportedly offering to buy the aircraft parts maker.

TD Synnex Corp., down $12.38 to $116.96.

The high-tech contractor's fiscal second-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $6.85 to $26.40.

The photovoltaic products maker said it may not be able to collect about $11.4 million owed by customer PM & M Electric, which is filing for bankruptcy.

Pool Corp., down $21.17 to $310.74.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools trimmed its earnings forecast for the year amid weak pool construction and remodel activity.

Carnival Corp., up $1.43 to $17.82.

The cruise line operator beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Enovix Corp., up $4.22 to $16.26.

The battery maker signed a deal with an undisclosed technology company to provide silicon batteries and packs for a mixed reality headset.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., down $1.16 to $37.44.

The industrial products company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Wolfspeed Inc., down 87 cents to $22.08.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting said an equipment incident at a factory will hurt margins and earnings for the year.