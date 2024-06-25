Carnival, Enovix rise; Pool, SolarEdge fall, Tuesday, 6/25/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., down $1.31 to $31.76.
Boeing is reportedly offering to buy the aircraft parts maker.
TD Synnex Corp., down $12.38 to $116.96.
The high-tech contractor's fiscal second-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $6.85 to $26.40.
The photovoltaic products maker said it may not be able to collect about $11.4 million owed by customer PM&M Electric, which is filing for bankruptcy.
Pool Corp., down $21.17 to $310.74.
The distributor of supplies for swimming pools trimmed its earnings forecast for the year amid weak pool construction and remodel activity.
Carnival Corp., up $1.43 to $17.82.
The cruise line operator beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Enovix Corp., up $4.22 to $16.26.
The battery maker signed a deal with an undisclosed technology company to provide silicon batteries and packs for a mixed reality headset.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp., down $1.16 to $37.44.
The industrial products company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Wolfspeed Inc., down 87 cents to $22.08.
The maker of energy-efficient lighting said an equipment incident at a factory will hurt margins and earnings for the year.