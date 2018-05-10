CenturyLink and Cardinal Health jump; Booking Holdings falls

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

L Brands Inc., down $2.44 to $31.68

The retailer said it expects to only reach the low end of its first-quarter profit forecast.

CenturyLink Inc., up $1.36 to $19.40

The communications company posted a larger quarterly profit than analysts expected.

Booking Holdings Inc., down $103.57 to $2,080.02

The online booking service's second-quarter forecast disappointed Wall Street.

Cardinal Health Inc., up $1.98 to $54.74

The Wall Street Journal reported that experts think the Trump administration's plan to reduce drug prices won't have a big effect on costs.

Qualcomm Inc., up $1.80 to $54.97

The telecommunications company said it will buy back $10 billion in stock.

Armo BioSciences Inc., up $19.98 to $49.80

The cancer drug developer agreed to be bought by Eli Lilly for $50 a share, or $1.52 billion.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., up 22 cents to $37.92

The media company had a better fiscal third quarter than Wall Street had forecast.

Newmont Mining Corp., up 46 cents to $40.42

Gold prices rose Thursday as the dollar slipped following weak inflation data.