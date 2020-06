China charges 2 Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case China has charged two detained Canadians with spying in cases linked to Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive on U.S. charges

Chinese prosecutors said Friday that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been charged.