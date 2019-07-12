China imports from US plunge in June amid tariff war

China's imports from the United States plunged 31.4% in June from a year earlier amid a tariff war with Washington, while exports to the U.S. market sank 7.8%.

Interested in China? Add China as an interest to stay up to date on the latest China news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Customs data on Friday showed China's global exports sank 1.3% while imports fell 7.3%.

U.S.-Chinese trade has weakened since President Donald Trump hiked tariffs on goods from China in a fight over Beijing's technology ambitions. China retaliated with its own penalty duties and ordered importers to find non-U.S. suppliers.