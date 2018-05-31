China reserves right to retaliate for US investment curbs

China has criticized proposed U.S. investment controls as a violation of global trade rules and says it reserves the right to retaliate if they take effect.

The Commerce Ministry's comment Thursday came as the two sides prepared for weekend talks in Beijing on American complaints about China's trade surplus and Beijing's promise to buy more American goods.

A ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said the White House proposal to restrict Chinese investment in the United States violates the "rules and basic spirit" of the World Trade Organization.

Gao said, "The Chinese side will carefully evaluate the U.S. measures and reserves the right to take corresponding measures."