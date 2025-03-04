China slaps extra tariffs of up to 15% on imports of major US farm exports, including soy and beef

China has announced it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key U.S. farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef

FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

BEIJING -- China announced Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key U.S. farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef.

The tariffs announced by the Commerce Ministry are due to take effect from March 10. They follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s order to raise tariffs on imports of Chinese products to 20% across the board. Those took effect on Tuesday.

Imports of U.S. grown chicken, wheat, corn and cotton will face an extra 15% tariff, it said. The tariff on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafoods, fruit, vegetables and dairy products will be increased by 10%.

Also Tuesday, China added 15 U.S. companies to its unreliable entities list, which could potentially bar them from engaging in China-related import or export activities and from making new investments in the country.

“China has decided to include 15 U.S. entities that endanger China’s national security and interests in the export control list, prohibiting the export of dual-use items to them,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.