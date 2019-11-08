China's trade with US shrinks in October China's trade with the US contracted again in October despite optimism about possible deal aimed at ending tariff war that threatens global economic growth

China's trade with the United States contracted again in October despite optimism about a possible deal aimed at ending a tariff war that threatens global economic growth.

Government data Friday showed Chinese imports of U.S. goods fell 14.3% from a year earlier while exports to the United States sank 16.2%.

The two sides announced a tentative agreement Oct. 12 that prompted President Donald Trump to suspend a planned tariff hike on Chinese goods. But penalties already imposed remained in place, depressing trade in goods from American soybeans to medical equipment.

China's global exports sank 0.9% from a year earlier while imports were off 6.4%, adding to signs of weakening domestic demand.