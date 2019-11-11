Chinese e-commerce giants report booming Singles Day sales Chinese e-commerce companies report nearly $50 billion in sales on Singles Day, a sales promotion that has become the world's busiest online shopping day

In this photo taken Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, shoppers react as they take part in a promotion ahead of Nov. 11 Singles day in Beijing. Chinese online shoppers hunt bargains on Singles Day, a holiday invented in the 1990s that has become the world's busiest day for online commerce. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says merchants on its platforms sold $12 billion worth of goods in the first hour of Singles Day, a marketing event that has grown into the world's biggest online shopping day.

Alibaba and rival JD.com reported a total of nearly $50 billion in sales by midmorning Monday.

The so-called 11/11 event began as a joke holiday in the 1990s as an alternative to Valentine's Day for people without romantic partners and was adopted by Alibaba a decade ago as a marketing tool.

Competitors including JD.com, Pinduoduo and Suning have joined in, offering discounts and special offers.

Alibaba said sales by merchants on its platforms reached $25.8 billion by midmorning. JD.com said its orders totaled $23.8 billion by 9 a.m.