China's Foreign Ministry has denied knowledge of the detention of a former Canadian diplomat, as Chinese citizens rejoiced over a Canadian court's decision to release a top Huawei Technologies executive on bail.

The release of Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou (MUHNG' Wahn-JOH') prompted an outpouring of support for her and her Shenzhen-based company Wednesday on social media.

A university student in Beijing told the AP that he thinks the detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig was related to Meng's case. He said that China cannot let Canada make ambiguous accusations against Chinese citizens.

The U.S. sought Meng's arrest on suspicion she misled banks about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

A justice in British Columbia released her on $10 million Canadian (US$7.5 million) bail after three days of hearings.