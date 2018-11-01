Cigna, DowDuPont and Church & Dwight jump; Hanesbrands sinks

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Cigna Corp., up $2.47 to $216.28
The health insurer raised its annual forecasts after a strong quarterly report.
DowDuPont Inc., up $4.35 up $58.27
The chemicals company posted a larger-than-expected profit and forecasts bigger savings from a cost-cutting program.
Hanesbrands Inc., down 94 cents to $16.22
The underwear, t-shirt and sock maker reported weak revenue and cut its forecasts following the bankruptcy of Sears.
CF Industries Holdings Corp., up $3.02 to $51.05
The company said rising nitrogen fertilizer prices are helping its business in the latest quarter.
YRC Worldwide Inc., down $2.13 to $6.13
The trucking company's earnings fell far short of estimates as expenses climbed.
Allstate Corp., down $5.75 to $89.97
The insurer's profit disappointed analysts.
Fitbit Inc., up $1.22 to $5.95
The wearable device maker's profit and sales were greater than analysts expected.
Church & Dwight Co., up $5.50 to $64.87
The maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda and other consumer products raised its annual forecasts.