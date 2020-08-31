Clarification: France-China story In a story published August 30, 2020, The Associated Press reported that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended detention camps for mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region, brushing off human rights concerns by European countries

PARIS -- In a story published August 30, 2020, The Associated Press reported that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended detention camps for mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region, brushing off human rights concerns by European countries. The story should have made clear that he did not refer to the camps as “reeducation centers.”