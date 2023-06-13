The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.30 to $69.42 a barrel Tuesday

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.30 to $69.42 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.45 to $74.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 8 cents $2.56 a gallon. July heating oil rose 9 cents to $2.40 a gallon. July natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $11.10 to $1,958.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 24 cents to $23.82 an ounce and July copper rose 8 cents to $3.83 a pound.

The dollar rose to 140.29 Japanese yen from 139.62 yen. The euro rose to $1.0790 from $1.0756.