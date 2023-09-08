The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 64 cents to $87.51 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 73 cents to $90.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.65 a gallon. October heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.30 a gallon. October natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 20 cents to $1,942.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 7 cents to $23.17 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.72 a pound.

The dollar rose to 147.84 Japanese yen from 147.20 yen. It rose to $1.0697 from $1.0695 against the euro.