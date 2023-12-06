By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $2.94 to $69.38 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.90 to $74.30 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 8 cents to $2.03 a gallon. January heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.58 a gallon. January natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $11.60 to $2,047.90 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $24.23 per ounce, and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.73 per pound.

The dollar rose to 147.36 yen from 147.26 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0769 from $1.0784.