Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 97 cents to $73.44 per barrel Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 97 cents to $73.44 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.28 to $79.23 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.20 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.72 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $11.60 to $2,052.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 21 cents to $24.32 per ounce, and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.90 per pound.

The dollar rose to 143.92 yen from 142.90 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0976 from $1.0917.