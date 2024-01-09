Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.47 to $72.24 per barrel Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.47 to $72.24 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.47 to $77.59 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.08 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.65 a gallon. February natural gas rose 21 cents to $3.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell 50 cents to $2,033 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 22 cents to $23.09 per ounce, and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.76 per pound.

The dollar rose to 144.55 yen from 144.11 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0925 from $1.0963.