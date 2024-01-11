Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 65 cents to $72.02 per barrel Thursday

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 65 cents to $72.02 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 61 cents to $77.41 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.11 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas rose 6 cents to $3.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $8.60 to $2,019.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 36 cents to $22.71 per ounce, and March copper was unchanged at $3.78 per pound.

The dollar fell to 145.50 yen from 145.70 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0983 from $1.0970.