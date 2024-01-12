Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 66 cents to $72.68 per barrel Friday

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 66 cents to $72.68 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 88 cents to $78.29 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.12 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas rose 21 cents to $3.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $32.40 to $2,051.60 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 62 cents to $23.33 per ounce, and March copper fell 4 cents to $3.74 per pound.

The dollar fell to 144.89 yen from 145.50 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0957 from $1.0983.