By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 16 cents to $72.56 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 41 cents to $77.88 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.14 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.65 a gallon. February natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $23.70 to $2,006.50 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 42 cents to $22.67 per ounce, and March copper fell 4 cents to $3.73 per pound.

The dollar rose to 148.28 yen from 147.25 Japanese yen. The euro held steady at $1.0874.